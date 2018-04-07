You Really Have to Hear Jeff Goldblum Purr Like a Big, Sexy Cat for 30 Minutes Straight

Jeff Goldblum is a walking caricature of Jeff Goldblum. That sounds obvious, but there is not a single creature on this planet who can present such a complete package of weirdness and somehow make it charming, as Goldblum does everyday of his life.
Cult of Goldblum adherents find something about the guy's vibe totally soothing, so it is no surprise that Vice News recently asked the actor to purr into a microphone in the hopes of giving listeners ASMR. ASMR, or the autonomous sensory meridian response, has kind of taken the internet by storm in recent months, with videos of people whispering, brushing hair and massaging scalps amassing huge views. Jeff Goldblum was somehow left out of this meme, for no good reason, until someone at Vice realized its potential.
"To all you chill seekers, here comes some stimulation that might induce your chills," the actor warns.
Goldblum then indulges the request, and man is his purr hypnotizing. What's more, Vice looped his purr for a continuous 30 minutes. It's unbelievably strange, but I kind of want to listen to it before falling asleep.
