Here's Where to Get Heart-Shaped Fast Food This Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is rapidly approaching, which means you've got mere days to hunt down a gift for your significant other, sneaky link, best friend, work wife, whoever.

Why not Opt for something that simply can't disappoint, like heart-shaped donuts? Fast food chains and casual eateries alike are celebrating the lovey-dovey holiday with what we all really want—good food.

Here's where to get heart-shaped bites this February 14:

Baskin-Robbins

The ice cream slinger is bringing back its February fan-favorite, the Box of Chocolates Cake. The limited-edition holiday treat is inspired by—yep, you guessed it—heart-shaped candy boxes and features a rich layer of fudge and milk chocolate candies paired with your personal ice cream and cake flavor picks. It's available in small and large heart-shaped sizes.

Bojangles

Southern-style fast food joint Bojangles is serving up heart-shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits for the entire month of February. Sink your taste buds into the fresh-baked berry-flavored biscuits drizzled in vanilla icing.

Chick-fil-A

Forget diamonds. Chicken nuggets are a girl's real best friend. And this year (like every other), Chick-fil-A is selling its beloved nuggets—as well as Chick-n-Minis, Chocolate Chunk Cookies, and Chocolate Fudge Brownies—in heart-shaped trays.

Dunkin'

Get Dunkin's heart-shaped Valentine's Day donuts in Brownie Batter and Cupid's Choice flavors this year, the latter of which features Bavarian creme, strawberry icing, and V-day sprinkles.

Great American Cookies

Go big or go home, right? Grab a heart-shaped cookie cake from Great American Cookies iced with a sweet or sultry message.

Le Pain Quotidien

Try the bakery's limited-edition heart-shaped Linzer Cookies and Macarons.

Portillo's

Portillo's fan-favorite Chocolate Cake (IYKYK) is available in a heart shape for a limited time.

Hardee's

The fast food chain is bringing back its heart-shaped biscuits, which will be available during breakfast hours from February 11 through February 14.

Panera Bread

The bread bowl maker is celebrating Valentine's Day with even more carbs, this time in the form of pink and red iced, heart-shaped sugar cookies.

Pizza Hut

You didn't think we'd finish this roundup without at least one heart-sharped pizza, did you? Pizza Hut's Valentine's Day-themed pizza special is back between February 8 and February 14.