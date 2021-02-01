Here's How to Get a Free Box of Heart-Shaped Honey Nut Cheerios in February
General Mills will reimburse you for the cost of a box of cereal.
Valentine's season and American Heart Month have arrived and General Mills is ready to celebrate. The cereal manufacturer announced the return of heart-shaped Cheerios, and this time, fans can get a box for free.
Anyone who purchases a box of Cheerios during the month of February will be eligible for a rebate of up to $7, excluding tax. To get the reimbursement, you'll need to scan and upload a photo of your receipt that shows you bought a box of Cheerios—any flavor qualifies. You can request to be refunded via Venmo, PayPal, or US mail. Full instructions will be available on General Mills' website.
In 2020, heart-shaped Cheerios debuted in Honey Nut and Original flavors as part of the company's ongoing heart health initiative.
“When we launched the happy-heart shaped O’s last year, it helped to educate millions of our fans about the importance of not only following a heart-healthy diet, but also about the benefits of eating Cheerios,” said Kathy Dixon, senior brand experience manager for Cheerios, in a press release. “Cheerios is on a mission to not only put a smile on people’s faces but to inspire them to find new and fun ways to support their hearts.”
This time around, the heart-shaped O's are available in more Cheerios flavors, including Blueberry, Chocolate, and Cinnamon. They are only a temporary addition to General Mills' expansive collection, but a fun one nonetheless. Even if the shape is more about heart health than Valentine's Day, you can't argue that it's a nice twofer.
