Heart-Shaped Pizzas Are Probably the Fastest Way to Your Valentine's Heart

Valentine's Day is a good day to spill your guts to someone you love. It's a good day for everything simmering under the surface, everything you can't say on a daily basis to pour out. Naturally, you have to say it the only way you know how: A giant pile of greasy melted cheese on bread baked in the shape of a heart. 

Lucky for you and your hot mess of baking skills, many places will make you a heart-shaped pizza for Valentine's Day. There's no guarantee the gesture will land with whoever you're attempting to impress, but, worst case scenario, you just ordered a pizza.

Here are the spots where you'll find a heart-shaped pie for your valentine. (Even if your valentine is you, Netflix, and a six-pack of something nice.)

Where To Get a Heart-Shaped Pizza

Papa John's
The pizza joint formerly CEO'd by John is dishing up heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine's Day. At participating locations, you can snag a medium one-topping heart-shaped pizza on thin crust along with a salted caramel chocolate chip cookie or brownie for $15. Papa's other deal is two medium one-topping heart-shaped pizzas for $18. 

Pizza Hut
Jabba the Hutt's least favorite food-based punchline is also cooking up heart-shaped pizzas. It's offering a Valentine's bundle with a pizza and a dessert (giant chocolate chip cookie pie or a huge brownie) for around $18.99. (The price may vary by location.)

Papa Murphy's
The chain which is predominantly located in the south, midwest and western parts of the US, is offering a take-and-bake version of the heart-shaped pizza. You can pick one up at participating locations
 

