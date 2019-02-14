Heart-Shaped Pizzas Are Probably the Fastest Way to Your Valentine's Heart

In theory, Valentine's Day is a time of year to pull out all the stops and use money to prove to someone that you love them. On the other hand, that's an insane way to prove your love. Instead, do something thoughtful (and probably do it regularly instead of just once a year in the dead of winter). However, if you're looking for something that says, 'I know what you love' a heart-shaped pizza might get to the ...ahem... heart of the matter rather quickly.
It's a strange, growing Valentine's tradition for pizzerias and major chains to fashion their pies into the shape of a heart in honor of the day. So, whether you're all alone, with friends, or are spending time with a significant other, you're probably eating pizza anyhow and if you're inclilned to get it in a fun shape, it's a good day to be you.
Here are all the places offering heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine's Day.
Get This Puerto Rican Villa With Private Beach All to Yourself
Where To Get a Heart-Shaped Pizza
Pizza Hut
They're bringing back heart-shaped pizza, which you can order on its own or as a part of the Valentine's Day Bundle, which includes a one-topping heart-shaped pizza and either a Hershey's Triple Chocolate Brownie or Ultimate Hershey's Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Papa John's
Grab a one-topping, heart-shaped pizza on thin crust for $11. Or you can get that plus some brownies for $16.
Papa Murphy's
The HeartBaker is back from the take-n-bake chain. Get it through February 14 with pizzas starting at just $9. There's also a promotion called "A Sweetheart of a Deal" that features the pizza and a tub of chocolate chip cookie dough. That's pegged at $12, though the price may vary by location.
California Pizza Kitchen
For the first time, CPK is going to offer a heart-shaped pie. You can get it on crispy thin crust for no additional charge from February 13-17.
Davanni's
The Midwest chain is offering heart-shaped pizzas on Valentine's Day only. You can get it in medium thin crust only. Plus, there are $1 brownies available on Valentine's Day, too.
Giordano’s
If you don’t want to leave the house, Giordano’s is offering a frozen heart-shaped deep dish pizza you can have sent right to your house. You can get it from February 12-17.
Jet's Pizza
Grab a six-slice, heart-shaped pizza on Valentine's Day at participating locations. You can even throw in some heart-shaped Jet's bread or cinnamon stix. The pizzas can either have one topping or be ordered as one of the chain's specialty pizzas.
Fresh Brothers
You can create your own or pick out a Signature Pizza in everyone's favorite Valentine's Day shape. You can get one for pick-up or delivery from February 14-17.
Find more cheap eats that aren't necessarily in the shape of a heart at the Thrillist list of Valentine's Day food deals.
Local Pizzerias Offering Heart-Shaped Pizzas
Jane Q - Los Angeles, California
Stop by on Valentine's Day to get grab a heart-shaped pizza and two glasses of sparkling wine for $20.
Leaning Tower of Pizza - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Swing by the Whittier pizza shop to get a heart-shaped pizza, bottle of wine, and a rose for $29.95.
Ranalli's - Chicago, Illinois
You can grab a heart-shaped pizza at Ranalli's on Valentine's Day. Their image above sure makes it look like you're getting heart-shaped pepperoni, too.
Table 87 - Brooklyn, New York
The pizzeria at Industry City is serving up coal-oven pizza in the shape of a heart.
More Heart-Shaped Pizzas?
If you know of any heart-shaped pizza deals we missed, shoot us an email to news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.