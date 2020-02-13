Everywhere You Can Get Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine's Day

People spend money on all kinds of absurd things for Valentine's Day. Even when the gift is incomprehensible, the intentions are usually good. The gift-giver just wants to prove how much they love someone, whether that's a significant other or friend.
However, instead of dropping a bunch of money on something that can't be eaten -- jewelry, for instance -- get that loved one exactly what they like: greasy food. Sure, you could go with, say, a bouquet of baby back ribs. But then you aren't getting anything for yourself. Instead, a heart-shaped pizza says, "I know what you like," but also ensures there are leftovers for you. Tons of pizza shops are offering heart-shaped pizzas, from local pizzerias to Papa Johns and Papa Murphy's and places that aren't run by any sort of papa.
Here are the places where you can order a heart-shaped pizza for your valentine. (If you're just looking for deals, check out our list of the best Valentine's Day food deals.)
Where To Get a Heart-Shaped Pizza
Papa John's
The heart-shaped pizza at PJ's is back. Get a one-topping version for $11 with the code "VALENTINE" or get a one-topping heart-shaped pizza and a double chocolate chip brownie for $16 with the code "BEMINE."
Pizza Hut
Grab a heart-shaped pizza on its own or as part of Pizza Hut's Valentine's Day Bundle with a choice of a Hershey's Triple Chocolate Brownie or an Ultimate Hershey's Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Papa Murphy's
The take-and-bake chain is once again offering a heart-shaped pizza this year.
California Pizza Kitchen
The ol' CPK is doing heart-shaped pizzas again this year from February 11-16. Any pizza can be ordered as a heart-shaped pizza on a crispy thin crust for no additional charge.
Fresh Brothers
It's offering heart-shaped pizzas, as well as a special that will get you a large one with a "super cute lovey-themed pizza cutter" for $16.50. That's available through February 16.
Mountain Mike's Pizza
For a limited time, you can get one-topping heart-shaped pizzas from Mountain Mike's.
Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar
The deal: Heart-shaped pizzas are going to be available from February 7-14. Plus, $1 from each heart-shaped pizza that’s ordered will be donated to No Kid Hungry, which works to fight childhood hunger.
Pizano's Pizza & Pasta
The Chicago-based pizza shop is making frozen heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine's Day. You'll get one thin-crust heart-shaped pizza for free when you order a two- or four-pack of mix and match pizzas. They can be shipped anywhere in the continental US.
Davanni's
The deal: The Minnesota-based chain is allowing customers to turn any medium thin-crust pizza into a heart-shaped pizza for free.
More Heart-Shaped Food
Tim Hortons
The very Canadian convenience store will have heart-shaped donuts. Bonus: You can get one for free with the purchase of a beverage from 2pm-close on February 14.
Bojangles'
Its beloved Bo-Berry Biscuits will be heart-shaped through February 16.
