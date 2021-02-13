News Everywhere You Can Get Heart-Shaped Pizzas Today for Valentine's Day Love can be very, very cheesy.

Photo courtesy of Marco's Pizza

The heart-shaped pizza has become a pillar of Valentine's Day. It's almost as reliable at this point as knowing you'll see images of half-naked cherubs pretending to be Robin Hood. Where once you might have struggled to find a heart-shaped pizza on the heart-filled holiday, you now have more choices than a contestant on The Bachelorette at the start of a new season. National chains like Papa John's and regional chains like California Pizza Kitchen are shaping pizzas, as are many local restaurants. (The latter still need your support to make it through what is hopefully the last leg of the pandemic!) To help you get a pizza shaped like your favorite internal organ, we've collected all of the places that are slinging heart-shaped pizzas on Valentine's Day. Have your pick.

Everywhere You Can Get Heart-Shaped Pizzas Papa John's

The national chain is again slinging heart-shaped pizzas. You can snag a one-topping, thin crust pizza for $11. It'll only be available through February 14, though. The national chain is again slinging heart-shaped pizzas. You can snag a one-topping, thin crust pizza for $11. It'll only be available through February 14, though. Mountain Mike's Pizza

Grab one at any time throughout February. The heart-shaped pizza is available at the same cost as a standard large one-topping pizza. Papa Murphy's

Get a Cheese of Pepperoni Heartbreaker -- still a take and bake -- for $9-11 through February 14. California Pizza Kitchen

CPK's heart-shaped pizza is going to be available through February 14. Marco's Pizza

You can snag a heart-shaped pizza from participating locations for just $9.99. It's available from February 8 to Valentine's Day. Fresh Brothers

The southern-California pizza chain is doing heart-shaped pizzas with some heart this year. From February 8-14, if you buy a heart-shaped pizza, Fresh Brothers will donate one to a frontline worker. Plus, the pizzas cost the same as any other pizza. No price boost to get it in the shape of a heart. Talia di Napoli

You can order frozen Neapolitan pizza that rises above your usual frozen pizza right to your door. For Valentine's Day, you can even get them in the shape of a heart for a little while. Papa Gino's

PG is slinging heart-shaped pizzas again this year. The pizzas come uncut "because Papa Gino's doesn't break hearts." (Also, maybe because it's kind of hard to cut heart-shaped pizzas in a sane way.) You can get one through February 14. Davanni's

The Twin Cities-based pizza chain will have heart-shaped pizzas available from February 12-14. It's a medium thin-crust pizza with toppings of your choice.

Local Restaurants With Heart-Shaped Pizzas Momma Mia's Pizzeria - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The shop started taking orders on Wednesday for the Sunday arrival of heart-shaped pizzas. They'll run you $15 for a plain and $17 for Pepperoni or Margherita. Plus, it'll be The shop started taking orders on Wednesday for the Sunday arrival of heart-shaped pizzas. They'll run you $15 for a plain and $17 for Pepperoni or Margherita. Plus, it'll be donating $3 from every pizza -- not just ones in the shape of a heart -- to a local family in need. Slice - Lots of place

Slice is a mobile app that connects you to local pizza shops in your area. For Valentine's Day this year, the app will be surfacing locally-made heart-shaped pizza. You'll find them at the top of the menu inside the Slice app. Table 87 - Brooklyn, New York

On Valentine's Day, you can order a pepperoni pizza and it won't come in the shape of a heart, but the pepperoni on the pizza will be heart-shaped. Va-va-voom.

