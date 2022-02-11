Everywhere You Can Get Heart-Shaped Pizzas for Valentine's Day

Photo courtesy of California Pizza Kitchen

Weird as it might be, heart-shaped pizzas have become a mainstay of Valentine's Day at pizza shops around the US. It's just as crucial to the holiday as candy hearts and chubby naked babies carrying a crimson quiver. Once upon a time, Cupid might have had to dig deep to find a heart-shaped pizza on his birthday. That is no longer the case. You'll find them at local shops, regional chains like California Pizza Kitchen, and big national chains like Pizza Hut and Papa John's. You want to be sure you get this special dinner while it's available. So, we've pulled together details on all the places where you'll be able to find them in 2022. Here's everywhere you can get a heart-shaped pizza this month because you can get them before and after February 14.

Everywhere You Can Get Heart-Shaped Pizzas Pizza Hut

You'll be able to grab one of Pizza Hut's heart-shaped pizzas through February 14. Grab a one-topping version for $12 or upgrade it to a bundle with an ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie or Triple Chocolate Brownie for $17. Papa John's

Just like it has done in other years, the big chain will be offering a thin-crust pizza in the shape of a heart. It is only available with one-topping at the $12 price. Additional toppings will cost, well, additional money. You can get it through February 14. California Pizza Kitchen

You can get one at CPK Through February 14 when you dine-in. There's no set toppings for the pizza, so you can get any of your favorites like The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza or Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage Pizza. Hungry Howie's

The heart-shaped pizza is back at Hungry Howie's. You can get it as a one-topping or the Heart-Shaped 3-Cheeser Howie Bread for $6.99. It's available from February 12-14. Peter Piper Pizza

There's a long stretch where you can get heart-shaped pizzas from Peter Piper Pizza. Through February 21, you can get a large, one-topping heart-shaped pizza and large crunch dessert for $20 at select locations. Round Table Pizza

The shop will have large heart-shaped pizzas, and that's what you're looking for. It's the first year that the chain has offered the heart-shaped pizza widely across its locations. Jet's Pizza

Grab a heart-shaped pizza, Jet's Bread, or Cinnamon Stix on Valentine's Day. At Jet's, however, it's a one-day-only affair.

Heart-Shaped Pizzas at Local Pizza Shops Greenville Avenue Pizza Company - Dallas, Texas

All three Dallas-area shops will have heart-shaped pizzas available. They're only available on February 14, though. The shop also recommends that you pre-order if you're planning on getting one. PDA Slice Shop at The Hugh - Brooklyn, New York

You can grab a customized heart-shaped pizza for pickup or delivery through February 14.