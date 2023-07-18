The U.S. Joins Europe in Setting Record Temps This Month

Swamp ass will be the least of our worries this week, as record heat blankets the southern half of the country. The National Weather Service has issued multiple warnings related to extreme heat in the lower 48 states. Daily temperatures in the Desert Southwest, Texas, South Florida, and Lower Mississippi Valley will be between the upper 90s and low 100s. The heat index is expected to be between 105 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit. You can track state by state warnings at Weather.gov.

“An expansive area of Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories remains in the Southwest, Southern Plains, western and central Gulf Coast, and even parts of South Florida where well above normal sea surface temperatures and lighter than normal winds are contributing to stifling heat,” the National Weather Service’s forecast states.

As of this writing, 91,052,749 million people in the United States are under extreme heat advisories. Europe is also currently battling back-to-back heat waves with soaring temps. On average each year there are 67,512 heat-related emergency room visits and 702 heat-related deaths in the US.