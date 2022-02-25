This Restaurant Was Officially Declared the World's Highest in a Building

While it may seem like a new world record of some sort is set every day, the restaurant's height doesn't fail to wow. Part of the J Hotel, the restaurant is located on the 120th floor, which is 1,825 feet up the 2,000-foot-tall megastructure.

Heavenly Jin, a restaurant located inside the Shanghai Tower in Shanghai, China, now holds a Guinness World Record . Earlier this week, world record officials recognized the restaurant as the world's highest in a building.

Heavenly Jin restaurant, as the name suggests, offers otherworldly views of Shanghai. The restaurant’s website describes the eatery as a “fusion of diverse culinary arts,” offering guests “modern European, Japanese, and fine Chinese cuisines created by top chefs from different countries.”

To expand on the overall decadence of the restaurant, its walls are decorated with a 198-foot-long Silk Road-themed Italian mosaic, and the restaurant has an open kitchen and floor to ceiling windows.

Now, in case you're wondering why the record is “the world's highest restaurant in a building” instead of just “the world’s highest restaurant,” well that’s because that title was already been given to Chacaltaya, located at Bolivia's Chacaltaya ski resort, according to Guinness World Records. But the restaurant was still able to take the in-building crown from Dubai's Atmosphere, which sits at a height of 1,446 feet off the ground, and is located in the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa.