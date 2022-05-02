This Grocery Store Chain Is Recalling Baked Goods Due to Potential Metal Fragments

You can put just about anything in a brownie recipe these days. Genius parents are even sneaking in greens unbeknownst to their picky eaters. But one thing that should never make the ingredient cut? Metal fragments.

H-E-B is voluntarily recalling its Two-Bite Brownies and Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Tray for potential metal fragments. According to the FDA, the products were manufactured by the same outside supplier and later distributed at HEB and Joe V's Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.

The products have already been pulled from store shelves after H-E-B received two consumer complaints. The retailer will reportedly bring back both products once they meet the FDA's high quality and safety standards.

The H-E-B Bakery Two-Bite Brownies come in a 12-ounce container with the UPC number 4122010951, while the Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Tray UPC number is 4122048898.

The FDA warns customers who may have purchased the products to toss them out immediately and contact the store for a full refund.