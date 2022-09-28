Hefty Is Selling Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Trash Bags Now, Because of Course

I'm not anti-Pumpkin Spice. I've tasted the Starbucks latte. It's better than good. What I am, however, is exhausted by the never-ending stream of pumpkin spice products on the market.

Don't believe me that it's gone too far? Hefty is now making garbage bags that smell like a teeming PSL. But honestly, anything is better than your garbage actually spelling like garbage, so we'll take it.

On September 30, fans can head to HeftyPumpkinSpice.com and purchase the limited edition scented bags.

"At this point, pumpkin spice is a cultural phenomenon. We wanted to combine that beloved scent with the strength, odor-control, and reliability consumers know and love from Hefty for a truly unexpected and delightful fall offering," Senior Brand Manager for Reynolds Consumer Products Colleen Peters said in a press release. "These limited-time-offer trash bags will let pumpkin lovers everywhere indulge in the fall scent they love, while Hefty's® odor-control technology will keep their homes smelling clean."

The Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong Trash Bags are priced like the regular Ultra Strong variety (at just $5.95) and sold on a first-come, first-served basis.