You Could Win a Robot That'll Bring You Beer
Enter today for the chance to win a Heineken B.O.T.—a robot cooler that will follow you around with cold beers.
By now you know that the robots are going to replace us all: Robots that will vacuum your house and deliver pizza already exist. Let's make them work for us while we still can. In that vein, Heineken is rolling out a robot of its own, the B.O.T., or Beer Outdoor Transporter.
The B.O.T. uses "autonomous follow technology" to follow its owner around with cold beer wherever they go, according to a press release. It can also be voice activated, and will come when called. "The Heineken B.O.T. effortlessly navigates around large objects, spins in circles, responds to voice-activated commands, and most importantly, maneuvers even with an open cooler lid," the release reads.
A cold beer will never be more than a few inches away ever again—we really are living in the golden age of technology. The B.O.T. can carry a full 12-pack of Heineken (and Heineken 0.0) cans and can "speak" to you too. According to Heineken, the B.O.T. is pretty charming, but maybe that's just what it wants you to think.
You're probably thinking there's no way the average person could get their hands on something this sophisticated. Fortunately for you and your wallet, Heineken is giving away 20 B.O.T.s for free. There's no purchase necessary, but you must be 21 or older and live in the United States.
The contest ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on July 1, so hurry up and enter. Heineken will award 20 lucky winners the grand prize, which includes a B.O.T. and a Samsung Galaxy A10e phone to be used to control the aforementioned beer bot.