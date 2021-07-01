You Could Win a Robot That'll Bring You Beer

By now you know that the robots are going to replace us all: Robots that will vacuum your house and deliver pizza already exist. Let's make them work for us while we still can. In that vein, Heineken is rolling out a robot of its own, the B.O.T., or Beer Outdoor Transporter.

The B.O.T. uses "autonomous follow technology" to follow its owner around with cold beer wherever they go, according to a press release. It can also be voice activated, and will come when called. "The Heineken B.O.T. effortlessly navigates around large objects, spins in circles, responds to voice-activated commands, and most importantly, maneuvers even with an open cooler lid," the release reads.

A cold beer will never be more than a few inches away ever again—we really are living in the golden age of technology. The B.O.T. can carry a full 12-pack of Heineken (and Heineken 0.0) cans and can "speak" to you too. According to Heineken, the B.O.T. is pretty charming, but maybe that's just what it wants you to think.