Heineken Will Send a Life-Sized Cardboard Cutout of You to Your Best Friend

People across the country are, once again, being asked to stay put through the holiday season. That means no trips home to see your family or, perhaps more importantly, your bestie. Although you might not be able to be together in person, Heineken has a creative solution for bringing people together over beers.

The ubiquitous beer company recently announced it’s giving fans a chance to give the Bestie Gift Ever. See what they did there? From now until December 13, you can visit BestieGiftEver.com and enter to win a cardboard cutout of yourself to send to your BFF, wherever they are. The cutout comes equipped with a six-pack of Heineken, just as you would if you showed up on your best pals doorstep today. Heineken will select 1,000 people to win, so there’s a real chance you could get picked.

Oh, and a cardboard cutout and beer isn’t the only prize Heineken’s giving away. If you share on social media, you’ll qualify for a chance to win one of four grand prizes. One of them is an airline gift card to go see your BFF once it’s safe to travel again, which sounds pretty sweet right about now.