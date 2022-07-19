Heinz Is Launching New Chef-Inspired Condiments to Upgrade Your Cooking

Heinz has more up its sleeve than just a bottle of ketchup, even if that ketchup is the GOAT. The food manufacturing company is launching an entire line of chef-inspired condiments to upgrade your cooking.

The Heinz 57 condiment collection includes crunch sauces and infused honey in several flavors and is available on Amazon and other retailers nationwide.

"As an iconic brand, Heinz aims to accelerate culinary trends and create pathways for everyday consumers to discover vast culinary culture in their own homes," Head of Marketing & Strategy Ashleigh Gibson said in a press release. "With the increase in chef-inspired cooking, the HEINZ 57 Collection enhances consumers' culinary creations and transforms traditional dishes into dynamic creations."