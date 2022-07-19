Heinz Is Launching New Chef-Inspired Condiments to Upgrade Your Cooking
Heinz gets the hot honey hype.
Heinz has more up its sleeve than just a bottle of ketchup, even if that ketchup is the GOAT. The food manufacturing company is launching an entire line of chef-inspired condiments to upgrade your cooking.
The Heinz 57 condiment collection includes crunch sauces and infused honey in several flavors and is available on Amazon and other retailers nationwide.
"As an iconic brand, Heinz aims to accelerate culinary trends and create pathways for everyday consumers to discover vast culinary culture in their own homes," Head of Marketing & Strategy Ashleigh Gibson said in a press release. "With the increase in chef-inspired cooking, the HEINZ 57 Collection enhances consumers' culinary creations and transforms traditional dishes into dynamic creations."
The lineup, which features a Chili Pepper Crunch, Roasted Garlic Crunch, Mandarin Orange Miso Crunch, Hot Chili-Infused Honey, and Black Truffle-Infused Honey, was crafted by award-winning chefs Lee Wolen and Joe Frillman.
"I am inspired by premium-crafted ingredients that can turn any meal from ordinary to extraordinary," Michelin-star chef Lee Wolen added in the release. "The Heinz 57 Collection enables foodies to discover and explore new ingredients and cuisines with a modern twist to even the most tried and true family favorites."
The infused honey is perfect for topping pizza, bacon, and fried chicken, while Heinz claims the crunch sauce is best served on dishes like stir fry, pho, or even veggies.