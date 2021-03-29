Heinz Is Bringing Buffaranch & Sweet Ketchili to U.S. Stores
Elevate your dipping game.
I'm of the firm belief that the best part of every meal is the condiments—be it hot sauce, ketchup, ranch, or some weird fantastic hybrid. And while Heinz teased us with a Canada-only line of mashups a few weeks back (including Tarchup, Wasabioli, and Hanch) we've got good news.
The US is getting two new condiment hybrids of our own. Buffaranch and Sweet Ketchili are heading to store shelves. And in case you need a translation, here it is: Buffaranch is a combo of "buffalo sauce and tangy ranch for the perfect balance between creamy and spicy" while the Sweet Ketchili can be summed up as "the ultimate blend of ketchup and sweet chili sauce that's sweet with a kick of heat."
"[The] new mouthwatering sauces mixed by Heinz will transport your pizza slices, fried chicken sandwiches and juicy burgers directly to flavor town," a rep for the company told Thrillist.
Both sauces—available for $3.79 each—aren't just your run-of-the-mill limited edition product. Sweet Ketchili and Buffaranch are joining Heinz sauce lineup on a permanent basis.
Plus, you can still get your hands on the previously launched sauce hybrids. ICYMI, the sauce maker already debuted Mayochup, Kranch, Mayomust, Mayocue, Honeyracha, and Mayoracha.
"Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years,” director of marketing Nicole Kulwicki said in a press release. “First with Mayochup sauce and now with Mayocue and Mayomust sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start!"
Now, if we could just get those Canada-exclusive sauces...
