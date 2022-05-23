Heinz Will Pay You $25,000 for Your Best Home-Cooked Burger Recipe

There's no wrong way to build a burger, but there is an exceptional way—and while mine merely includes pickles and special sauce, yours may be much more dramatic. Whatever that is, however, Heinz wants to hear about it. The condiment maker is on the hunt for the next great at-home burger recipe.

Heinz is launching a nationwide search for a restaurant-worthy burger that could actually appear on restaurant menus—more specifically, BurgerFi's.

"At Heinz, we know not all burgers are created equal. That’s why we’re encouraging fans to think outside the box and add their own personal touches—making their favorite meal even more crave-worthy," Ashleigh Gibson, head of marketing & strategy at Heinz, said in a press release. "Through our 'Art of the Burger' search, we are celebrating the best in culinary artistry, encouraging burger enthusiasts to get creative and craft an irresistible work of art."