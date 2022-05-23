Heinz Will Pay You $25,000 for Your Best Home-Cooked Burger Recipe
Plus, your creation will appear on BurgerFi menus in the fall.
There's no wrong way to build a burger, but there is an exceptional way—and while mine merely includes pickles and special sauce, yours may be much more dramatic. Whatever that is, however, Heinz wants to hear about it. The condiment maker is on the hunt for the next great at-home burger recipe.
Heinz is launching a nationwide search for a restaurant-worthy burger that could actually appear on restaurant menus—more specifically, BurgerFi's.
"At Heinz, we know not all burgers are created equal. That’s why we’re encouraging fans to think outside the box and add their own personal touches—making their favorite meal even more crave-worthy," Ashleigh Gibson, head of marketing & strategy at Heinz, said in a press release. "Through our 'Art of the Burger' search, we are celebrating the best in culinary artistry, encouraging burger enthusiasts to get creative and craft an irresistible work of art."
The "Art of the Burger" competition kicks off May 23 and runs through July 12 at 11:59 pm. To enter your creation, just submit a picture on the official site or via social media. Either Twitter or Instagram works. All you have to do is include the hashtags #HeinzArtBurger and #contest. The winner will appear on BurgerFi menus in the fall and the chef behind said masterpiece will score a whopping $25,000.
"BurgerFi loves to fuse innovation and creativity to put a fun twist on a classic staple which is why we’re thrilled to be in partnership with Heinz," President of BurgerFi Patrick Renna added in the release. "We look forward to seeing all of the new and creative submissions and incorporating the winning burger build to our menu."