Heinz Teases Jarred Gravy-Cranberry 'Cravy' in Partnership with Ocean Spray

We all know the best part of Thanksgiving is actually the next-day leftovers. There's something about piling the contents of your fridge—turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, you name it—into one monstrous sandwich. And soon, you'll have the ultimate sauce to top it. Well, hopefully.

Heinz and Ocean Spray have partnered up for a potential gravy-cranberry sauce hybrid, dubbed Cravy. And all you have to do to make my dreams come true is vote on the brand's Twitter poll.

"After a wonderful think session with my friends at @oceansprayinc, we've decided to join forces for a flavorful concoction that might add a touch of magic to your meal," Heinz tweeted. "What do you say, dear friends?"