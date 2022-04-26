Heinz's TikTok-Inspired Burger Dipping Sauce Comes with Crisp Potato Crunchers Now

Photo by Heinz

I can't say I'm on board with all TikTok trends (I'll pass on the watermelon mustard challenge), but the Gen Zers might be onto something with their latest. Heinz has tapped into the video streaming platform and turned one of its burger dipping movements into an actual product. The first-of-its-kind condiment will change the way you chow down, according to the food giant. It's dubbed Heinz Dip & Crunch, and it features the company's restaurant-style burger sauce with crisp potato crunchers for a boost of flavor and texture inspired by TikTok.

"Here at Heinz, we recognize the magic in making memories on burger night thanks to the way our condiments uniquely elevate the classic burger," Brand Director Ashleigh Gibson said in a press release. "As we continue to reimagine mealtime, we’re excited to offer a solution for consumers looking for accessible dipping sauces and unique textures to help further embrace the fun of cooking and eating at home." The condiment maker is releasing two iterations of the sauce: the Heinz Dip & Crunch, which features a decadent burger sauce made from tomato puree, molasses, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic powder, tamarind concentrate, onion powder, and spices with potato crunches; and the Spicy Dip & Crunch, which adds an extra kick to its sauce and the same potato crunchers. Heinz Dip & Crunch is now available at retailers nationwide.

