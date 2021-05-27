Heinz Will Pay You $25,000 to Be Its First 'Head Burger Artist'

Nothing says summer more than a juicy burger fresh off the grill. Some will settle for tradition, slapping on lettuce, tomatoes, and maybe some ketchup or mustard, while others will take their burger-making more seriously. It’s the latter that Heinz is looking for in its search for Heinz Head Burger Artist.

If that sounds like a dream job, that’s because it is. The condiment company is willing to pay one person $25,000 to fill the position—and that’s just one of the perks of this gig. In addition to the massive paycheck, Heinz’s Head Burger Artist will get to taste-test some of America’s best burgers, traveling to three locations of their choosing with a guest to try the cream of the crop. The winner will also get to consult with Heinz on condiment innovations by visiting the company’s headquarters to try some of their newest sauces. Last, but certainly not least, Heinz’s Head Burger Artist will win a lifetime supply of Heinz condiments.

The position is part of Heinz’s Art of the Burger contest. To be considered for the “role,” all you have to do is submit a picture of your best burger creation to HeinzArtOfTheBurger.com. Potential winners have until July 19 at 11:59 pm ET to enter.

While only one person will get the gig, Heinz will also dole out plenty of other prizes, from pickle pins to custom denim jackets, and all the tools you need to make the perfect burger.