Heinz is Petitioning to Have the Same Number of Hot Dogs & Buns in Packages

Barbecue season is in full swing and you're probably facing the same conundrum over and over again: You've got more hot dogs than buns. That's fine if you've got friends who skip the bun or picky kids who prefer slices, but when you're throwing a backyard bash and everyone wants a perfectly grilled hot dog on a pillowy soft bun, you've got a problem. You see, hot dogs usually come in packs of 10, while buns tend to come in packs of eight. It doesn't make sense and Heinz is petitioning to change it.

The condiment maker launched a Change.org petition called the Heinz Hot Dog Pact. The goal, according to the page, is "to find the answer to this hot dog packaging mismatch, once and for all." Heinz aims to get 7,500 signatures and catch the attention of hot dog companies and bun bakers to reach an agreement: Either put eight hot dogs in a package or increase the number of buns in a bag to 10.

"We've seen our fans through social media express their outrage about the bun-to-hot-dog ratio issue for years, and we know there must be a better way. We believe that the time for change is now and we are hopeful," a Heinz representative said in a statement.

This issue isn't a niche one, and it's clear people agree with Heinz. As of the writing of this article, more than 6,100 people already signed the petition.

"It's un-American to have this imbalance of wieners to buns. Every last wiener deserves to be stuffed into a bun," Jordan Simon, who signed Heinz's petition, wrote. "Don't crush my soul and make me put the last two wieners on bread."

Debbie Tuey, meanwhile, added, "This has gone on for far too long."

Agreed, Deb, enough is enough. So how did we get here in the first place? Whose idea was this? The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, which seems like a big deal in the world of wieners, has the answer: No, it's not a Big Bread conspiracy, the issue actually comes down to design.

"Sandwich rolls, or hot dog buns, most often comes eight to the pack because buns are baked in clusters of four in pans designed to hold eight rolls. While baking pans now come in configurations that allow baking 10 and even 12 at a time, the eight roll pan remains the most popular," the organization's site says.

The fix here seems simple enough, if you ask us. Picture it: A world where the bun-to-dog ratio is equal, and no one has to go without, or craft one out of a stray hamburger bun or leftover slice of bread. A world without leftover buns going bad because you had to buy extra packs.

Wouldn't it be nice?

If you're tired of this mismatch too, you can sign Heinz's petition here.