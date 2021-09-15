Heinz Made a Packet Roller to Help Squeeze Out Your Ketchup

While decidedly minor in the grand scheme of things, it can be frustrating trying to squeeze the last bit of condiment—be it ketchup, mustard, or hot sauce—from those tiny individual packets, especially when you're on the go. You want to optimize your sauce use, which is why Heinz has invented a tool to help you take advantage of every last drop.

Dubbed the "biggest innovation in sauce since the packet itself," the ketchup maker created a solution to our age-old distribution problem. Enter: the Packet Roller, a Heinz tool that squeezes the last bit of sauce for you.

"There are few things better than the unmistakable taste of Heinz and enjoying a meal with family and friends," Brand Director Ashleigh Gibson said a statement to Thrillist. "Our packets bring the magic to mealtime no matter where people are having their burger and fries but squeezing out every drop is no easy feat. We engineered the Heinz Packet Roller to give fans a whole new way to savor their favorite condiment and ensure the last drop never goes to waste again."