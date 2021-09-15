Heinz Made a Packet Roller to Help Squeeze Out Your Ketchup
In case you're having trouble getting every last drop out of your packets...
While decidedly minor in the grand scheme of things, it can be frustrating trying to squeeze the last bit of condiment—be it ketchup, mustard, or hot sauce—from those tiny individual packets, especially when you're on the go. You want to optimize your sauce use, which is why Heinz has invented a tool to help you take advantage of every last drop.
Dubbed the "biggest innovation in sauce since the packet itself," the ketchup maker created a solution to our age-old distribution problem. Enter: the Packet Roller, a Heinz tool that squeezes the last bit of sauce for you.
"There are few things better than the unmistakable taste of Heinz and enjoying a meal with family and friends," Brand Director Ashleigh Gibson said a statement to Thrillist. "Our packets bring the magic to mealtime no matter where people are having their burger and fries but squeezing out every drop is no easy feat. We engineered the Heinz Packet Roller to give fans a whole new way to savor their favorite condiment and ensure the last drop never goes to waste again."
The packet roller, which will retail for $5.70 on the company's website, will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, September 15 at 12 pm. And of course, supplies aren't unlimited, so you might to snag yours while they're hot. They'll also be available at Pittsburgh-based sandwich shop Primanti Bros.
"Whether you’re getting takeout, delivery, or going to the drive-thru, Heinz Packets are a must-have with every order of burgers and fries," the company said in the statement. "But getting every bit of sauce out isn’t easy and requires a special level of dedication."