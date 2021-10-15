Heinz Ketchup Is Selling Halloween Makeup Kits with 'Tomato Blood'

For years, folks have been repurposing ketchup as a fake blood substitute for Halloween. It's a schtick that Heinz eventually leaned into with the seasonal debut of "Tomato Blood," the brand's classic tomato ketchup with a spooky package design. Now, the condiment maker is taking things one step further with the launch of its own makeup kit.

Officially dubbed the Tomato Blood Costume Kit, Heinz is filling the Halloween-themed box with a makeup palette, sponge, dropper, makeup brush set, rhinestone sheet, tattoo sheet, vampire wings, spooky eyelashes, and, of course, a bottle of Tomato Blood for just $19.99 online.

"There are few nights more magical than Halloween and for yearsHeinz has helped people make memories by helping them transform into the spookiest versions of themselves," Brand Director Ashleigh Gibson said in a press release." We believe that if you have Heinz, you have a costume! This Halloween is no different and we're looking forward to seeing the deliciously spooky looks people come up with using Heinz Tomato Blood Ketchup."