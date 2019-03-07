Mayomust and Mayocue Officially Exist Now, Whether You Like It or Not

Remember when Mayochup was unleashed upon the world last year? Maybe you'd rather forget. Maybe it was a day of jubilation. But however you feel about it, it should concern you that the virus is apparently spreading.
What we're saying is: Heinz has decided the world will be a better place if Mayomust and Mayocue exist in it. And what's next? MayoCroix?
If it's not obvious, Mayomust is the ungodly progeny of mayo and mustard, and Mayocue is the demon spawn of mayo and BBQ sauce. They'll be sold in 16.5-ounce bottles, with a suggested retail price of $3.49, and should appear in stores and online this month.
“Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years,” said Nicole Kulwicki, director of marketing for the Heinz. “First with MAYOCHUP sauce and now with MAYOCUE and MAYOMUST sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start!”
If you don't want to be seen purchasing this abomination, you can also reportedly just order it off Amazon.
