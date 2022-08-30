Heinz Has Unveiled a Ketchup-Stained Fashion Collection for Messy Fans
The condiment maker is teaming up with resale site Thredup.
Some of us (okay, fine, it's me) can't make it through a meal without destroying an outfit, which is precisely why Heinz is releasing a ketchup-stained fashion collection. We were going to spill on it anyways.
The condiment maker is teaming up with one of the world's largest resale platforms, Thredup, for a collection of 157 secondhand streetwear and designer pieces, each with its own unique ketchup stain. The Heinz Vintage Drip Collection was sourced exclusively through the platform, but according to both brands, "it's not a stain, it's a statement." That's the spirit!
"While Heinz is recognized globally for its iconic glass bottle, keystone, and slow-pouring ketchup, we saw an opportunity to view the stain we've been leaving on clothes as another iconic brand symbol and change the narrative from a stain to a statement," Heinz Brand Communications Brand Manager Alyssa Cicero said in a press release. "This collection is about sustainably celebrating the character Heinz ketchup stains add to apparel, inviting our fans to embrace a new iconic symbol."
The entire collection features sustainable, one-of-a-kind pieces, which makes sense considering Thredup's eco-obsessed Gen Z and Millennial fanbase. After all, according to the brand, secondhand apparel is expected to grow by 127% by 2026.
"At Thredup, we believe every piece of clothing deserves a second life—even summer barbeque casualties," VP of Integrated Marketing Erin Wallace added in the release. "We're thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like Heinz to create the first-ever line of ketchup-stained secondhand clothes, celebrating reuse. This collection offers a unique way for fashion risk-takers and food lovers alike to participate in the circular economy, while doing good for people and the planet. We hope it makes a splash… err… drip!"
Heinz Vintage Drip was designed with inclusivity across size and gender in mind. The collection includes sizes XXS through XXL. The first drop is launching on August 30, with a second release planned for September 13. All of the proceeds will be donated to Rise Against Hunger.