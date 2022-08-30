Heinz Has Unveiled a Ketchup-Stained Fashion Collection for Messy Fans

Some of us (okay, fine, it's me) can't make it through a meal without destroying an outfit, which is precisely why Heinz is releasing a ketchup-stained fashion collection. We were going to spill on it anyways.

The condiment maker is teaming up with one of the world's largest resale platforms, Thredup, for a collection of 157 secondhand streetwear and designer pieces, each with its own unique ketchup stain. The Heinz Vintage Drip Collection was sourced exclusively through the platform, but according to both brands, "it's not a stain, it's a statement." That's the spirit!

"While Heinz is recognized globally for its iconic glass bottle, keystone, and slow-pouring ketchup, we saw an opportunity to view the stain we've been leaving on clothes as another iconic brand symbol and change the narrative from a stain to a statement," Heinz Brand Communications Brand Manager Alyssa Cicero said in a press release. "This collection is about sustainably celebrating the character Heinz ketchup stains add to apparel, inviting our fans to embrace a new iconic symbol."