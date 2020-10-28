Heinz Renamed Its Ketchup ‘Tomato Blood’ for Halloween & You Can Win Some

Halloween is just around the corner and that has everyone, including the folks at Heinz, feeling the spooky vibes. Everything gets a little creepier than normal this time of year. Scary movies are on TV and food takes on scary new forms. Heinz is getting in on the action, temporarily renaming its famous ketchup “Tomato Blood” and giving it away to costumed TikTokers to create scary delicious dinners.

Finally, permission to play with your food. Heinz won’t be selling its creepy ketchup—uh, Tomato Blood—in stores, but it will be giving it away online. From now through October 31, Halloween enthusiasts can enter to win a bottle on TikTok. All you have to do is post a video of your “Halloween transformation” and work in a bottle of Heinz ketchup somehow. Make sure you include the hashtag #HeinzHalloween and #Sweepstakes in the caption to be considered. Then share the video to www.HeinzHalloween.com and wait to find out if you won.

These bottles of Tomato Blood aren’t just any old bottle of ketchup. They’re tiny, first of all, and the label is glow-in-the-dark. The rest of your condiment shelf will look boring by comparison for sure. Other than that, it’s the same Heinz ketchup you’ve been eating for years.

You have until 11:59 pm CST on Halloween night to enter to win, so start thinking about your costume now. Witches and zombies and... ketchup. Oh my.