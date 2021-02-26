If You Stay on Heinz's Website for 57 Minutes, You Could Win Barbecue Supplies

Heinz doesn't believe in rushing. The company takes pride in its slow-pouring ketchup, and now it's really putting fans' patience to the test by asking them to stare at a slow-loading screen for 57 minutes.

From now until 11:59 pm CT on Sunday, February 28, fans can go to Heinz.com and find an all-red loading screen. The home page takes exactly 57 minutes to load, and people who stick it out will be entered to win a Heinz Burger Kit.

The new Heinz Burger Kits are intended to set people up with the basics for an at-home barbecue night. It includes a red spatula, a custom apron, a custom grill mitt, napkins, plates, and 20-ounce bottles of Heinz ketchup, mustard, and sweet relish.