If You Stay on Heinz's Website for 57 Minutes, You Could Win Barbecue Supplies

Heinz will reward 157 patient site visitors with free burger supplies.

By Kyler Alvord

Published on 2/26/2021 at 3:15 PM

barbecue burger ingredients
Shutterstock

Heinz doesn't believe in rushing. The company takes pride in its slow-pouring ketchup, and now it's really putting fans' patience to the test by asking them to stare at a slow-loading screen for 57 minutes.

From now until 11:59 pm CT on Sunday, February 28, fans can go to Heinz.com and find an all-red loading screen. The home page takes exactly 57 minutes to load, and people who stick it out will be entered to win a Heinz Burger Kit.

The new Heinz Burger Kits are intended to set people up with the basics for an at-home barbecue night. It includes a red spatula, a custom apron, a custom grill mitt, napkins, plates, and 20-ounce bottles of Heinz ketchup, mustard, and sweet relish.

Hold for heinz loading website screen
Get ready to see a whole lot of this. | Heinz.com

“Heinz knows burger night is an opportunity for families to create magical moments together,” said Shelly Hayden, brand manager for Heinz Ketchup, in a press release. “We are excited to equip families with everything they need for a magical family burger night with the Heinz Burger Kit. We promise the 57-minute wait is worth it!”

Heinz plans to give away 157 kits in total, so the chances of your 57-minute wait time paying off aren't so bad. What else are you doing with your life?

Kyler Alvord is a news writer at Thrillist. Find him on Twitter and Instagram. Or don't. It's really up to you.
