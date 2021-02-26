If You Stay on Heinz's Website for 57 Minutes, You Could Win Barbecue Supplies
Heinz will reward 157 patient site visitors with free burger supplies.
Heinz doesn't believe in rushing. The company takes pride in its slow-pouring ketchup, and now it's really putting fans' patience to the test by asking them to stare at a slow-loading screen for 57 minutes.
From now until 11:59 pm CT on Sunday, February 28, fans can go to Heinz.com and find an all-red loading screen. The home page takes exactly 57 minutes to load, and people who stick it out will be entered to win a Heinz Burger Kit.
The new Heinz Burger Kits are intended to set people up with the basics for an at-home barbecue night. It includes a red spatula, a custom apron, a custom grill mitt, napkins, plates, and 20-ounce bottles of Heinz ketchup, mustard, and sweet relish.
“Heinz knows burger night is an opportunity for families to create magical moments together,” said Shelly Hayden, brand manager for Heinz Ketchup, in a press release. “We are excited to equip families with everything they need for a magical family burger night with the Heinz Burger Kit. We promise the 57-minute wait is worth it!”
Heinz plans to give away 157 kits in total, so the chances of your 57-minute wait time paying off aren't so bad. What else are you doing with your life?
