Sometimes a Helicopter Ride to the Airport Just Makes Sense

"The only way for me to get there in time is by a helicopter," Droniak explains. "So that's what I'm gonna do and we're gonna see if I can make it."

Most of us in the above situation would probably just give up after letting out a primal scream, but in a viral video posted to the social platform late last week, Kevin Droniak, a TikToker probably most famous for helping to bring his grandmother's no-holds-barred views on life to the world, got creative instead.

The following scenario sounds a bit like a recurring nightmare I have—where I'm back in high school and there's suddenly a major test I somehow completely failed to study for—except this is real life: A TikToker recently misread the time of his international flight and discovered his error just over an hour before takeoff.

The video then proceeds to show Droniak's journey from his Manhattan apartment to the helipad and—after just a five-minute helicopter ride—the JFK International Airport.

According to Droniak, he made it to the airport with a half hour to go before doors closed. The TikTok's final shots show Droniak boarding his Norse flight to London Gatwick.

"I made it," Droniak says, fanning himself with his passport from his airplane seat.

The video depicting this feat has gotten nearly 6 million views and over 650,000 likes as of this writing, and commenters were impressed not only by the achievement itself, but also by Droniak’s composure while carrying it out.

"The way you are moving so slowly through this process gave me anxiety," read the top-liked comment.

"'I hope I make it!' *takes picture with helicopter*," said one commenter.

"You almost missed an INTERNATIONAL flight? I'd be sweating, cursing, rushing," read another comment.

Other commenters were doing the math on Droniak's purchase, pointing out that it is, indeed, possible to set up a helicopter ride from Manhattan to JFK on Uber for about $200. Depending on traffic conditions, a regular Uber to the airport can be quite pricy, and take much longer as well. According to Uber, the average cost of the route is about $76 for a 49-minute ride.

"Paying for a helicopter and then flying Norse is my kind of girl math," a popular comment read, pointing out Norse's ultra-budget-friendly reputation.