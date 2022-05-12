Hellmann's Wants You to Get Spicy with Its New Mayo Flavor

One of my favorite condiment combinations involves mixing mayo with anything spicy. And if you're into the same spicy, creamy combination, then I'm here to tell you that our days of mixing are over. Hellmann's just put a new spicy twist on its classic mayonnaise spread with the introduction of new Spicy Mayonnaise Dressing.

The new Spicy Mayonnaise Dressing, available at grocery stores nationwide, delivers mild-to-medium spice to enhance any meal. The spread is flavored with a sriracha pepper blend and made with real chili peppers. The condiment is perfect for sandwiches, wraps, and burgers, according to the brand.

To celebrate the spicy new condiment, Hellmann's is offering fans a chance to get spicy with its new sweepstakes. The condiment line is teaming up with actress and comedian Casey Wilson to encourage fans to spice up their everyday lives with the Get Spicy contest.