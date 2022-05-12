Hellmann's Wants You to Get Spicy with Its New Mayo Flavor
And you could win you a night out on the town on Hellmann's dime.
One of my favorite condiment combinations involves mixing mayo with anything spicy. And if you're into the same spicy, creamy combination, then I'm here to tell you that our days of mixing are over. Hellmann's just put a new spicy twist on its classic mayonnaise spread with the introduction of new Spicy Mayonnaise Dressing.
The new Spicy Mayonnaise Dressing, available at grocery stores nationwide, delivers mild-to-medium spice to enhance any meal. The spread is flavored with a sriracha pepper blend and made with real chili peppers. The condiment is perfect for sandwiches, wraps, and burgers, according to the brand.
To celebrate the spicy new condiment, Hellmann's is offering fans a chance to get spicy with its new sweepstakes. The condiment line is teaming up with actress and comedian Casey Wilson to encourage fans to spice up their everyday lives with the Get Spicy contest.
To enter the contest, all fans have to do is follow Hellmann's or Best Foods on Twitter and then post a written tip for how they "Get Spicy" using #getspicy and either #hellmannscontest or #bestfoodscontest. The best and most unique spicy tip will be put on limited edition bottles of Spicy Mayonnaise Dressing.
But that's not all. Along with seeing your spicy tip on mayo bottles nationwide, grand prize winners will also win a spicy night out for two, including dinner at a restaurant of choice, an overnight hotel staycation, and chauffeured car service.
Fans can tweet out their spicy tip until May 22, 2022. After that, Hellmann's and Wilson will team up to award two grand prize winners on June 3, 2022. You can find the contest's official rules here.