Here's How to Win a Year of Free Meals from HelloFresh

In celebration of the new Minions movie dropping in theaters next month, the movie franchise has paired with HelloFresh to give fans a couple of opportunities to win prizes, all while having family fun.

Now through July 1, the meal prep and delivery service is offering fans the chance to win two tickets to the new Minions movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru. To get in on the tickets, fans must buy Minion-themed pizza kits through HelloFresh. Not only will fans be able to see the movie, but they will also be able to have some family fun, making Minion-face pizzas. Fans can add the HelloFresh Minions Pizza Kit to their weekly meal selections through the HelloFresh Market for $19.99.

HelloFresh isn't stopping at free movie tickets, though. Fans can also enter the Minions Pizza Challenge for the chance to win a year's supply of HelloFresh meals. All fans who purchased the Minions Pizza Kit have to do is post a picture of their creation online. Use the hashtags #HelloFreshMinions and #Contest in your Instagram or Twitter post, and tag @HelloFresh. If you don't have socials but still want to submit for your chance at free meal kits for a year, you can upload your pizza image using the form at HelloFresh.com/minionschallenge.

According to Minions challenge rules, three winners will be chosen based on the "deliciousness, creativity, and realistic representation of their Minion culinary creation." Fans can enter for their chance to win a year's worth of free meal kits until July 4, 2022.