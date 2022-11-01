Hello Fresh Is Selling a 'Thanksgiving Feast' with All Your Favorite Holiday Fixings

The worst part of Thanksgiving planning is tracking down the contents of your menu, but this year, you don't have to throw elbows over the last Wegmans turkey. Hello Fresh is the antidote to your holiday headache.

The meal kit company is releasing an entire Thanksgiving Feast complete with your favorite fixings. The box, which is set to arrive on doorsteps November 17, is filled with seasonal sides, dessert, and your choice between a chef-crafted Roast Turkey or Peppercorn-Crusted Beef Tenderloin.