Hello Fresh Is Selling a 'Thanksgiving Feast' with All Your Favorite Holiday Fixings
Did someone say stuffing?!
The worst part of Thanksgiving planning is tracking down the contents of your menu, but this year, you don't have to throw elbows over the last Wegmans turkey. Hello Fresh is the antidote to your holiday headache.
The meal kit company is releasing an entire Thanksgiving Feast complete with your favorite fixings. The box, which is set to arrive on doorsteps November 17, is filled with seasonal sides, dessert, and your choice between a chef-crafted Roast Turkey or Peppercorn-Crusted Beef Tenderloin.
The Turkey + Sides Box will run you $189.90 and includes a Garlic Herb Butter Rub Roast Turkey and Classic Gravy with Herbs, Fresh Cranberry Sauce with Orange & Cinnamon, Creamy Mashed Potatoes with Garlic & Sour Cream, Ciabatta Stuffing with Chicken Sausage & Cranberries, and Broccoli Cheddar Gratin with Parmesan Garlic Breadcrumb.
The Beef Tenderloin & Sides Box, meanwhile, includes all the same sides but serves slightly less—just 4-6 people versus the Turkey Box's 8-10. It is also cheaper and costs just $149.94.
As for the finale (dessert!), both boxes come complete with Apple Ginger Crisp with Cinnamon Pecan Crumble. You can even add on a Jammy Brie & Charcuterie Board with Pear, Pecans, & Baguette for $25.99, which serves 8-10 folks.