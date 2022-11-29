HelloFresh Will Send You an 'Elf'-Inspired Meal Kit So You Can Eat Like Buddy

The meal kit delivery service has unveiled its limited-edition Buddy the Elf Spaghetti box, which features all the fixings to whip up your own rendition of the iconic candy-filled, syrup-doused spaghetti dish made in the Will Ferrell flick.

Now that it's officially the Christmas season, it's important we stick to the four main Elf food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup. Luckily, HelloFresh is making that task easy with a meal kit inspired by the fan-favorite holiday film .

"While drawing inspiration from the sweet spaghetti dish seen in the movie Elf, we created a chocolate-forward version that stays true to Buddy the Elf's dish, incorporating crushed chocolate cereal, various chocolate candies, marshmallows, and of course, syrup," HelloFresh Culinary Development Manager Michelle Doll Olson said in the press release. "Our goal is always to create recipes that are both tasty and fun to prepare, and we're sure this over-the-top recipe will satisfy any elf's sweet tooth while bringing the holiday spirit to your household!"

The kit, which goes on sale at 12:25 pm EST on December 5, features pre-portioned ingredients and a step-by-step recipe to recreate the Elf spaghetti. You can snag one for yourself for just $14.99 through December 9 while supplies last. To really round out the experience, make sure to avoid utensils and crack open a 2-liter bottle of Coca-Cola.