Katz's Deli & Hendrick's Gin Are Teaming Up on Gin Pickles

It is not the case that the best culinary ideas start as an April Fool's Day joke. However, in this single instance, it may have produced something worthwhile.

Hendrick's Gin and Katz's Delicatessen in New York have joined forces in an unlikely way. They've made gin-inspired pickled cucumbers. The limited-edition jar of pickled cucumbers marries the botanical make-up of the gin and Katz's half-sour pickle. That means they're probably good in cocktails and on sandwiches.

Hendrick's says that the idea of gin pickles started as an April Fool's Day joke. Yet, it obviously made enough sense to give it a try. "The signature expression of Hendrick’s Gin is the curious yet marvelous infusion of our eleven botanicals in addition to rose and cucumber," says Hendrick's Master Distiller Lesley Gracie. "Naturally, pickles, the cousin of our beloved cucumber, effortlessly blend with our gin’s rich and intricate spirit. The botanicals take on remarkably compatible sensory characteristics when pickled."

The finished product includes juniper berries, coriander, and cubeb berries, among other ingredients, in Katz's half-sour brine. You'll be able to order a jar at the Katz's website for $14.95 a quart starting on September 27. You'll also find them on a special menu at Katz's Deli if you want to see how those sit on a pastrami sandwich. The gin company has also put together a few recipes for cocktails with the cucumbers. It's hard to lose when you're just adding pickled cucumbers to drinks and sandwiches.