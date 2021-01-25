Hendrick's New 'Lunar' Gin Should Be Sipped in the Light of a Full Moon

Scottish liquor company Hendrick's Gin is bringing a spiritual elixir stateside to help Americans start 2021 on a good note. Hendrick's Lunar Gin, available for a limited time starting Thursday, January 28, balances floral notes with spice and citrus—and the flavor is only part of the appeal.

Hendrick's Lunar was designed with moonbathing in mind, a contemplative practice that prominent Hendrick's employees swear by. With Lunar, Hendrick's isn't only selling gin, it's selling an idea: that relaxing in the moonlight with a good drink soothes the soul.

“Moonbathing is the polar, or rather the lunar, opposite of sunbathing,” explains Vance Henderson, Hendrick's US ambassador. “Yet instead of baking under the harsh light of the sun with barely any clothes on, one can dress stylishly below the moonlight, which supports celestial contemplation and many claim provides the ideal ambiance for rejuvenation and a renewal of the mind and body.”

Hendrick's wants its gin to inspire people to spend more time under the night sky—the team created a moonbathing how-to video for fans who aren't sure where to begin, and started selling a moonbathing kit with moongoggles, a lunar blanket, and moonscreen lotion.