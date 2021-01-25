Hendrick's New 'Lunar' Gin Should Be Sipped in the Light of a Full Moon
The gin, along with Hendrick's moonbathing kit, makes for a soul-cleansing lunar experience.
Scottish liquor company Hendrick's Gin is bringing a spiritual elixir stateside to help Americans start 2021 on a good note. Hendrick's Lunar Gin, available for a limited time starting Thursday, January 28, balances floral notes with spice and citrus—and the flavor is only part of the appeal.
Hendrick's Lunar was designed with moonbathing in mind, a contemplative practice that prominent Hendrick's employees swear by. With Lunar, Hendrick's isn't only selling gin, it's selling an idea: that relaxing in the moonlight with a good drink soothes the soul.
“Moonbathing is the polar, or rather the lunar, opposite of sunbathing,” explains Vance Henderson, Hendrick's US ambassador. “Yet instead of baking under the harsh light of the sun with barely any clothes on, one can dress stylishly below the moonlight, which supports celestial contemplation and many claim provides the ideal ambiance for rejuvenation and a renewal of the mind and body.”
Hendrick's wants its gin to inspire people to spend more time under the night sky—the team created a moonbathing how-to video for fans who aren't sure where to begin, and started selling a moonbathing kit with moongoggles, a lunar blanket, and moonscreen lotion.
Hendrick's Lunar was first released in the UK in January 2019. It will make its US debut moments before the first full moon of the new year lights up the sky. The timing is very intentional because, as Henderson says, "the first full moon of the year brings new beginnings." In this case, new moonbathing routines and a new liquor.
The Lunar bottle features Hendrick's classic apothecary-style shape with deep blue colors and celestial imagery. It contains 43.4% ABV and will be sold at a suggested price of $39.99 at most high-end spirits retailers.
