Hennessy Is Releasing a Commemorative Cocktail Set to Celebrate VP Kamala Harris

The 2021 inauguration marked a major—and frankly, well overdue—milestone for our nation with Vice President Kamala Harris sworn in as the country's first Black, South Asian, and female vice president. Now, Hennessy is celebrating the momentous occasion by toasting our 49th VP with a commemorative cocktail set.

The cognac maker's all-new collection, appropriately dubbed The 49th, is available via the Cocktail Courier beginning Monday and comes stocked with a 750ml bottle of Hennessy's XO, along with an ice tray, ice display, wine glasses etched with "49," and added ingredients for the brand's Kamala-inspired cocktail recipe.

"We are honored to pay tribute to the historic advancements of the first Black and South Asian American Madam Vice President, as well as to all those who are pushing the limits of potential and in doing so, are inspiring others," SVP of Hennessy Jasmin Allen said in a press release.