Hennessy Is Releasing a Commemorative Cocktail Set to Celebrate VP Kamala Harris
The cognac maker has already pledged a donation to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
The 2021 inauguration marked a major—and frankly, well overdue—milestone for our nation with Vice President Kamala Harris sworn in as the country's first Black, South Asian, and female vice president. Now, Hennessy is celebrating the momentous occasion by toasting our 49th VP with a commemorative cocktail set.
The cognac maker's all-new collection, appropriately dubbed The 49th, is available via the Cocktail Courier beginning Monday and comes stocked with a 750ml bottle of Hennessy's XO, along with an ice tray, ice display, wine glasses etched with "49," and added ingredients for the brand's Kamala-inspired cocktail recipe.
"We are honored to pay tribute to the historic advancements of the first Black and South Asian American Madam Vice President, as well as to all those who are pushing the limits of potential and in doing so, are inspiring others," SVP of Hennessy Jasmin Allen said in a press release.
And while, sure, it'll cost you a pretty penny ($260, to be exact), Hennessy has already committed a donation to longtime charity partner the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, an organization that works to advance black women into the C-Suite. Plus, the kit whips up 16 cocktails and is the perfect excuse to toast our new VP.
"Howard University helped to shape the Vice President’s path to political heights, affirming the role Historically Black Colleges and Universities can play in molding students into the leaders and public servants of tomorrow," President and CEO of TMCF Dr. Harry L. Williams said in the press release. "As a consistent champion for HBCUs through ongoing programming and financial support, we are humbled to partner with Hennessy to spotlight this momentous achievement."
Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.