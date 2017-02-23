These 27 Jobs Have Insanely Hard Interview Questions

As if perfecting your resume and cover letter wasn't ridiculously stressful enough when applying for a new job, getting called in for an interview with a potential employer is hands-down the most anxiety-inducing part of all. To make things worse, some companies are notorious for dropping some brutally hard questions during these interactions, and as a new report from Glassdoor reveals, brutal might be an understatement.

On Thursday, the popular careers website released new research, detailing 27 jobs and the insanely difficult, unexpected, and just flat-out weird questions posed to prospective candidates seeking them. The report also found that hospitals and non-profit organizations have the toughest interviews; however, additional research suggests that difficult job interviews are often associated with higher levels of satisfaction among the employees who actually land the positions.