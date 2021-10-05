These Are the Best Cities to Visit in the U.S., According to a New Ranking

For centuries, or what feels like it, people all across the United States have been going back and forth about which city is superior. It's a debate had in bars over drinks, at sporting events, and every few months online. While the masses may never agree, we have yet another ranking of the best cities in the US to spark the latest debate.

Conde Nast Traveler put together the list as part of its annual Readers' Choice Awards, a long-standing tradition in the travel industry. To find the best cities in the nation, the publication turned to the people, and readers submitted their answers.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the rankings include several major cities with big populations and serious supporters. There were, however, a few rankings that may make you at least stop and say "hmm." For example, New Orleans coming in third, or cities like Portland, Oregon and Washington, D.C. beating Honolulu might surprise some.

Here are the Best Big Cities in the US:

1. Chicago

2. New York

3. New Orleans

4. Boston

5. San Francisco

6. Washington, D.C.

7. San Diego

8. Portland, Oregon

9. Honolulu

10. Nashville

This year marks the fifth time Chicago has been ranked first by the outlet. Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the acknowledgment "an accomplishment unlike any other."

"Last year, I said being chosen by Conde Nast four times in a row was truly a testament to rich diversity of our city and an accomplishment unlike any other. Now, we've one-upped ourselves," she said in a statement, according to PR Newswire. "Since 2017, Chicago has rightfully claimed its spot as the Number One Best Big City in the US and I want to thank each of our residents, our world-class restaurants and incredible businesses who continue to represent our city so well. I also want to thank the team at Conde Nast Traveler and its readers for honoring Chicago with this award for five straight years, as well as the countless visitors who come to our city year after year to enjoy the endless attractions we have to offer."

Conde Nast Traveler didn't stop there. The outlet also showed small cities a little love, ranking the 10 best in the US. Again, the list doesn't feature any major surprises, but there are a few smaller ones. Like Santa Fe, New Mexico coming in fourth and Alexandria, Virginia beating beloved cities like Savannah, Georgia, Key West, Florida, and Newport, Rhode Island.

These are the top 10 small cities in the US:

1. Aspen, Colorado

2. Charleston, South Carolina

3. Alexandria, Virginia

4. Santa Fe, New Mexico

5. Greenville, South Carolina

6. Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

7. Key West, Florida

8. Savannah, Georgia

9. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

10. Newport, Rhode Island

While this ranking won't end the age-old debate about the best cities in the country, it may open your eyes to new places or at least add a new city to the conversation.