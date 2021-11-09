These Maps Show the Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the U.S. This Year

Steve Heap/Shutterstock Steve Heap/Shutterstock

If you're looking to move and have a big budget or just want a new ZIP code to browse pricey pads on real estate apps, PropertyShark has your back. The site put together a series of maps showing the country's most expensive ZIP codes in 2021. PropertyShark calculated the median housing cost in each ZIP code based on closed home sales, which led to some key findings. For one, each of the most expensive ZIP codes in America surpassed $4 million. Additionally, 10 states contributed to the top 100 ZIP codes on the list, with at least one ZIP code in each state. California had 89, New York had 17, and Massachusetts had seven. The other states were Connecticut, New Jersey, Nevada, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, and Florida. Let's dig in.

As in previous years, the bulk of the ZIP codes are in California and New York. According to PropertyShark's findings, California accounts for 70% of the highest housing markets in the country. Of that, 37% is located in the Bay Area alone. Los Angeles County had 21 ZIP codes in the top 100 this year. For the first time in the history of this list, New York City did not make it into the top 20 priciest ZIP codes. For the fifth year in a row, California's Atherton county (94027) was the most expensive ZIP code in the US. It averaged property costs around $7.5 million.

Not all the ZIP codes on the list have always been expensive—or as expensive as they are now. The ZIP code with the highest median growth was Miami's 33109. The ZIP code jumped 66% to No. 5 on the list, and it's the highest-ranking ZIP code in Florida since 2017. Boston's 02199 also made major leaps. The area's new $5.5 million median sale price overthrew Sagaponack's 11962 as No. 2 on the list. These are the top 15 most expensive ZIP codes in the US: 94027 (Atherton, California)

02199 (Boston, Massachusetts)

11962 (Sagaponack, New York)

94957 (Ross, California)

33109 (Miami Beach, Florida)

90210 (Beverly Hills, California)

93108 (Santa Barbara, California)

90401 (Santa Monica, California)

94022 (Los Altos, California)

98039 (Medina, Washington)

94024 (Los Altos, California)

94301 (Palo Alto, California)

11976 (Water Mill, New York)

90742 (Huntington Beach, California)

92662 (Newport Beach, California)

