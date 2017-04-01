News

Here is a Big Dog Carrying a Little Dog in a Bucket

By Published On 04/01/2017 By Published On 04/01/2017

Trending

related

Guessing Anyone's Social Security Number is Shockingly Simple

related

McDonald's Just Got Hacked Again in a Big Way

related

The Most LGBTQ-Friendly City in Every Red State in America

related

Anyone Wanna Explain How This Deer Got a Bra Caught in Its Antlers?

Let's not color this with any hyperbole. What we have here is a big dog carrying around a little dog in a bucket. The big dog is named Boomer and the unnamed little dog is Boomer's little buddy. This situation is the ideal travel arrangement. If you're a little buddy, why not have your big buddy carry you around the driveway in a bucket, even if you don't have a destination in mind? 

Boomer keeps getting asked by a human what he's got in his bucket, but it's obvious what the big brown dog is doing. He's got his friend in there, and they're spending quality time together being very good dogs. This video isn't long enough, but we have reason to suspect Boomer and his little buddy might still be hanging out. We wish them well. 

 Now check out this deer with a bra stuck in its antlers.  

[h/t Daily Dot]

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a dog. Bark, bark, ruff, ruff. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The World's Fastest Bumper Car Can Blow Past Every Speed Limit

related

READ MORE
Look at All These Morons Who Eat Cereal the Wrong Way

related

READ MORE
Keanu Reeves Has a 'Matrix' Bass Guitar and We Have so Many Questions

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More