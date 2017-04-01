Here is a Big Dog Carrying a Little Dog in a Bucket

Let's not color this with any hyperbole. What we have here is a big dog carrying around a little dog in a bucket. The big dog is named Boomer and the unnamed little dog is Boomer's little buddy. This situation is the ideal travel arrangement. If you're a little buddy, why not have your big buddy carry you around the driveway in a bucket, even if you don't have a destination in mind?
Boomer keeps getting asked by a human what he's got in his bucket, but it's obvious what the big brown dog is doing. He's got his friend in there, and they're spending quality time together being very good dogs. This video isn't long enough, but we have reason to suspect Boomer and his little buddy might still be hanging out. We wish them well.
