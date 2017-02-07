Here's the Full 84 Lumber Ad That Was Too Controversial for the Super Bowl

Budweiser and Airbnb notably aired Super Bowl commercials with powerful pro-immigration statements, but it's an ad from hardware store chain 84 Lumber that truly and unapologetically tackles the timely issue of immigration. Much of the spot's moving story, however, was cut off and banned from the big game's broadcast because FOX deemed it as too controversial.

Although an edited version of the commercial appeared during the Super Bowl, the company was ultimately forced to release the full version on YouTube, where it has since been viewed more than 3.6 million times. The six-minute extended version of the ad follows a mother and a daughter who brave a long and, at times, perilous journey on foot to America from Mexico. They finally reach the border, only to find that it's blocked with a massive wall, crushing their American dreams. But moments later, they spot a wooden door in the wall and he ad ends with them pushing it open and running through. Then, a final cut shows a construction worker who appears to have just finished building the entrance himself followed by the words, "The will to succeed is always welcome here."