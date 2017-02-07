News

Here's the Full 84 Lumber Ad That Was Too Controversial for the Super Bowl

By Published On 02/06/2017 By Published On 02/06/2017

Trending

related

Stories of Restaurant Managers Who Shat All Over Their Employees

related

14 Sexy TV Shows That Will Blow... Your Mind

related

A Shot-by-Shot Breakdown of the 'Stranger Things' Season 2 Trailer

related

The Most Popular Super Bowl Snacks in Each State, and How to Make Them

Budweiser and Airbnb notably aired Super Bowl commercials with powerful pro-immigration statements, but it's an ad from hardware store chain 84 Lumber that truly and unapologetically tackles the timely issue of immigration. Much of the spot's moving story, however, was cut off and banned from the big game's broadcast because FOX deemed it as too controversial.

Although an edited version of the commercial appeared during the Super Bowl, the company was ultimately forced to release the full version on YouTube, where it has since been viewed more than 3.6 million times. The six-minute extended version of the ad follows a mother and a daughter who brave a long and, at times, perilous journey on foot to America from Mexico. They finally reach the border, only to find that it's blocked with a massive wall, crushing their American dreams. But moments later, they spot a wooden door in the wall and he ad ends with them pushing it open and running through. Then, a final cut shows a construction worker who appears to have just finished building the entrance himself followed by the words, "The will to succeed is always welcome here."

As you can imagine, critics of the commercial say it promotes and glorifies illegal immigration into the US. But in response to negative comments on YouTube, 84 Lumber contends that it doesn't condone illegal immigration and that the journey in the commercial symbolizes "grit, dedication, and sacrifice," characteristics it values as a company. Oh, and it's worth pointing out that the characters entered the country right through the wall's doorway, and not by some illegal or nefarious means.

Regardless of your political stance on the issue, you have to admit the story of love and struggle is beautiful, moving, and inspiring. Watch the whole thing for yourself above.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist definitely teared up at the end. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Watching a Football Explode in Super-Slow Motion Is Incredibly Satisfying

related

READ MORE
This Guy Tenderizes His Meat by Blowing It up with Dynamite

related

READ MORE
The Legendary Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch Doritos Are Back

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like