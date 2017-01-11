Here's Why We Call Dollars 'Bucks'

While there's a good chance you've said "I bet you five bucks if ...," there's also a good chance you'd lose said five bucks if someone bet that you couldn't explain exactly how "buck" became a word for money. Well, thankfully, a new video from the folks over at Today I Found Out on YouTube helpfully breaks down how the slang term for dollar came to be. Hint: it has to do with deer.

As the video explains, the exact origin of the term isn't 100% clear, but strong evidence suggests that people started calling dollars "bucks" in the 1700s likely thanks to deer; specifically, with the trading of deerskins. Deerskins were commonly used as a form of currency at the time. In fact, one of the earliest known uses of the term is a trade record from 1748 that details the exchange rate for a cask of whiskey as "5 bucks," or deerskins, according to the video. Another record from the same year describes how a man was "robbed of the value of 300 Bucks." Mind you, this was all decades before the first US dollar was minted.