Gordon Ramsay Reveals One Type of Food He'll Never Eat

As evidenced by his expletive-filled reviews of people's cooking on his shows over the years, Gordon Ramsay isn't afraid to eat -- or at least try -- some objectively disgusting dishes. But it turns out there's at least one type of food he absolutely will not put in his famously foul mouth and, well, you might not blame him.
In a new interview with Refinery29, the perpetually shouty celebrity chef shared his favorite kitchen gadgets, the meals he loves to eat and cook at home, and the foods he likes to eat while traveling. Ramsay also revealed what he doesn't like to eat while traveling -- going so far as to say he refuses to eat an entire category of food. If you haven't already guessed by now, it's airplane food.
"There’s no fucking way I eat on planes," Ramsay said, per the report. "I worked for airlines for ten years, so I know where this food’s been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board."
Ramsay didn't elaborate any further on what he witnessed, but his vocal hatred for inflight food is telling enough. Unsurprisingly, the chef said he tends to eat at his restaurant in Terminal 5 of London's Heathrow Airport, Plane Food. Pretty ironic name, right? Otherwise, he tends to hit up Italian bars for meats, cheese, red wine, and sliced apples or pears. Sure as hell beats reheated lasagna at 33,000 feet.
Ramsay is far from alone in avoiding airline food at all costs. Anthony Bourdain has previously come out against the stuff, saying, "No one has ever felt better after eating plane food." Of course, you don't need to be a famous chef or culinary expert to know these meals are generally dreadful. And while a few airlines have started serving food you might actually want to eat, waiting to eat something new when you land will probably make for a better adventure.
