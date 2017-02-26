Here's Why McDonald's Coca-Cola Tastes So Great

From a spicy Sriracha Big Mac to fried chicken breakfast sandwiches, McDonald's has tested numerous new foods and menu changes over the last several months in an effort to lure new customers. But there's at least one item on the fast food giant's menu that it already perfected a long time ago: fountain Coca-Cola. McDonald's serves what's arguably some of the best Coca-Cola out there and, apparently, there's a reason for why it's so great.

Turns out the top-notch quality of Coke at McDonald's is far from an accident. While you'd think that Coca-Cola and other fountain drinks are more or less sold the same way at every fast food chain, McDonald's claims that its restaurants go above and beyond to ensure the drinks taste as good out of the fountain machine as they would out of a bottle. For example, McDonald's has its supply of Coke syrup delivered in stainless steal containers instead of the typical plastic packages used throughout the industry to help preserve its freshness, according to a report by The New York Times.