Hershey's Redesigned Its Chocolate Bars for the First Time in 125 Years... With Emoji

For the first time in its 125-year history, Hershey’s is switching up the way its iconic milk chocolate bars look. Yeah, change is scary, but don’t worry -- they’re just candy bars. And the chocolate purveyor isn’t doing away with its conveniently breakable bars, but rather changing up what’s on them.
Specifically, Hershey’s is stamping something other than its name on each lil' rectangle of chocolate that makes up its standard milk chocolate bars. Instead of Hershey’s, they’ll all sport an emoji -- thumbs up, face blowing a kiss, face with tears of joy, among others. Like your emoji keyboard, the chocolate bars will feature several options to help you articulate your feelings with the added bonus that they’re edible. Oh, and you don’t have to scroll through pages upon pages to find the one you’re looking for. Hershey’s is hopeful its milk chocolate emoji bars will inspire you to put down your phone and pick up a chocolate bar, though nothing's stopping you from doing both at the same time.
The chocolate company teamed up with parents and kids (obviously!) to pick emojis that might “spark a conversation and make new connections.” As the age-old millennial saying goes, where words fail, emojis speak. Hershey’s tested the emoji chocolate bars with youngins, 87% of whom said it was something they’d be down to share, so there's reason to believe they'll be a hit when they hit store shelves.
Just about everyone loves chocolate, but chocolate with a Vulcan salute emoji on it? You’d have to be a monster to pass on that.
