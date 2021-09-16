Hershey Will Have Grinch Kisses Plus a Dozen More New Treats This Holiday Season

Now that summer is officially in the rearview, it's time to start thinking about the holiday season. Although saying goodbye to beach days and open-toed shoes is never easy, shifting into holiday mode has its perks, like treats. Hershey already has Christmas on the brain and is serving up a slew of new festive candies this season, from Reese's to Kit Kats to Kisses and more.

According to a release from the candy purveyor, Hersey is releasing 13 new holiday treats, which is its largest seasonal lineup to date. The range includes everything from Reese's Peanut Brittle-Flavored Cups to Gingerbread Cookie Flavored Kit Kat Miniatures. The confection creators also unveiled something adorable to give you the extra little push you need to get in the holiday spirit.

This holiday season, Hershey is selling Hershey's Kisses in adorable Grinch foils. Not only do they look like the green guy himself, but they feature his famous sayings and his dog Max. The company teased more Grinch-themed surprises to come but stayed tight-lipped about what they might be.

Whether you're heading home for the holidays or laying low, festive food makes everything a little more bearable. Well, that and festive drinks.

"The holidays are a time to create new special memories, so we wanted to make sure your season is sweet in a big way with your favorite flavors, fun holiday shapes, and new ways to enjoy the treats and tastes you love," Melissa Blette, senior associate brand manager for Hershey's holiday team, said in the release. "This season is our biggest line-up of holiday offerings so, no matter how you are spending the holidays this year, there is a treat waiting for you to enjoy all to yourself or with a loved one."

Here's a full list of holiday treats from Hershey's:

Reese's Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups

Reese's Snack Size Trees Giant Gift Box

Reese's Snack Size Trees 4-Pack

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Yardstick

Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates With Grinch Foils

Hershey's Sugar Cookie Flavored Bar

Kit Kat Gingerbread Cookie Flavored Miniatures

York Peppermint Pattie Snowflakes

Whoppers Snowballs Theater Box

All of Hershey's new candies are currently available in stores nationwide, and they'll be on shelves while supplies last. After that, you'll have to wait until the next holiday season or write a letter to Santa asking for more.

In addition to those new festive offerings, Hershey is dishing up a more exclusive drop. Select retailers across the country will have Reese's Peanut Butter Ugly Sweaters, Hershey's Milk Chocolate Reindeer, and Heath Toffee Milk Chocolate in holiday-themed wrapping in stock. Hershey's Sugar Cookie Flavored Kisses are also making a comeback this season, so be sure to stock up.