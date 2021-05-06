Hershey's Recalls Chocolate Shell Topping Due to a Bottling Mishap

There are several reasons that companies issue product recalls. Compared to reports of Listeria, Botulism poisoning, and E. coli infections, undeclared allergens may seem like a relatively minor threat, but in many cases, they can actually be more dangerous. In other words, don't write the latest recall off as a non-issue, even if you're not seriously allergic to anything.

The Hershey Company recently made an error in a production facility that led to 1,700 bottles of Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping being incorrectly filled with a Heath bar topping. Those "Chocolate Shell" bottles were then distributed and sold in retailers nationwide, meaning that many people may have bought a Heath bar product—which contains almonds—without realizing it.

To minimize the risk that somebody with a nut allergy accidentally consumes almonds, Hershey's issued a voluntary recall of all 7.25-ounce Chocolate Shell Topping bottles with the lot code 25JSAS1.

If you purchased Chocolate Shell Topping before April 15, 2021, you don't need to worry. It's important to also note that no other Hershey's products have been affected—the mix-up was an isolated incident.

Customers who purchased Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping with lot code 25JSAS1 are urged not to consume the product and to contact Hershey Consumer Relations for a full refund. You can get in touch with Consumer Relations by calling 1-866-528-6848 during business hours on weekdays, or by visiting AskHershey.com.

