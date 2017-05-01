Hershey's Is Now Making US State-Themed Kit Kats, PayDays, Reese's & Twizzlers

Strawberry Kit-Kats? BBQ-flavored PayDays? Coconut-Almond Hershey's Kisses? Sounds like the sort of offbeat selection of sweets you might impulse-buy in a Tokyo candy shop, but they're actually all part of Hershey's new limited edition "Flavors of America" collection, which features six special takes on the brand's iconic treats, each inspired by a different US state.
The lineup, which is available now in retailers nationwide while supplies last, features flavors inspired by the "unique tastes" of six iconic popular summer destinations around the country, from New York to Georgia to Hawaii, and includes twists on classics like Kit Kat, PayDay, Kisses, Twizzlers, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and the traditional Hershey's chocolate bar. They're all fairly inventive, but some sound far more appetizing than others. Here's the rundown:
Reese's Honey Roasted Peanut Butter Cups -- inspired by "the sweet taste of Georgia," these boast "a mixture of sweet and salty" peanut butter notes, as well as a hint of floral, amber, and molasses.
BBQ PayDay Bars -- a riff on Texas's legendary BBQ culture, they incorporate a tang of BBQ-seasoned peanuts, which surround a traditional caramel center.
Key Lime Pie- and Orange Cream Pop-flavored Twizzlers -- these tart and sweet versions of the traditional licorice twists are each intended to evoke vaguely tropical flavors closely associated with Florida.
Coconut Almond Hershey's Kisses -- this take on the iconic foil-covered chocolate candy is inspired by the beaches of Hawaii.
Cherry Cheesecake Hershey's Bars -- a riff on the classic candy bar, playing up the flavor of New York's favorite dessert.
Strawberry Kit Kats -- while not as exotic as some of its Japanese counterparts, this is an homage to California's annual Strawberry Festival.
