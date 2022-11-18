Hershey's Grinch Kisses Plus New Milk Chocolate Holiday Bars & More Are in Stores Now

Hershey's has a whole line of holiday treats coming to shelves near you. The chocolate company will bring back its Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate in red, green, and silver foils, as well as Reese's Trees. Also making a comeback are Hershey's Kisses wrapped in Grinch-themed foils.

The returning treats will be joined by the first-ever Hershey's Hot Chocolate Bombs, available with marshmallows or cinnamon chips. There are also new Hershey's Milk Chocolate Holiday Bars, imprinted in a variety of 24 different patterns, including stars, wreaths, trees, and more. In addition to the bags of the Grinch-wrapped kisses, there will also be a tree-shaped gift box filled with Hershey's Kisses.

"The holidays are a special time where we can take a moment to relish in the traditions and

enjoy seasonal treats that make the season so cherished," said Katie Behrman, associate brand

manager, seasons, at The Hershey Company, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "At Hershey, we know our products can help make these moments even sweeter. So, no matter how you celebrate this year, you can count on us to bring you some of our classic treats like Hershey's Kisses milk chocolate and Reese's Trees, and new holiday treats like hot chocolate bombs and Holiday-themed bars to enhance your favorite traditions."

Below is the complete list of Hershey's Holiday treats available for the 2022 season.

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Hot Chocolate Bomb

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Hot Chocolate Bomb with Cinnamon Flavor

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Holiday Bars

Grinch Hershey's Kisses Tree-Shaped Gift Box

Hershey's Kisses Solid Milk Chocolate with Grinch Foil

Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils

Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates in Red, Green, and Silver Foils

Reese's Trees Snack Size

Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers or the perfect gift for the chocolate lover in your life, there's a Hershey's option here for everyone, including yourself. The treats are available at retailers nationwide, and you can explore recipes at HersheyLand.com/Home. I'll personally be stocking up on those hot chocolate bombs.