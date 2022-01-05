Hershey's Latest Holiday Lineup Is Here with Brand New Treats

The holiday season is officially over, but there are still celebrations ahead, and Hershey's is rolling out a lineup of tasty and adorable new candy offerings for you to gift someone you love or keep for yourself this Valentine's Day.

The purveyor of chocolate candies is introducing new options from Reese's and Kisses, including the new Reese's Blossom-top Miniature Cups and two new chocolate heart candies. The former feature a light pink colored creme on top of a mini Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and come wrapped in foils inspired by flower bouquets. The latter, meanwhile, comes in Hershey's Pink Cookies 'N' Creme Hearts (a play on the classic Cookies 'N' Creme chocolate bars) and Reese's White Creme Hearts.

Those who aren't celebrating Valentine's Day with a romantic interest fear not. Hershey's thought of you as well and is rolling out a Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates BFF Gift Box, which comes filled with Hershey's Kisses milk chocolates. Those who purchase a gift box can give half of it to someone they care about and keep the other for themselves. Or you can buy it and keep both halves—who are we to judge?