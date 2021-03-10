Hershey’s New Kisses Are Reminiscent of a Summertime Treat

Strawberry Kisses could just as plausibly be a treacly country song with genre-crossing appeal, a celebrity fragrance, or Hershey’s latest bite-sized treat flavor. As far as we know it’s only the latter for now, though we will happily share in any profits resulting from either/both of the former million dollar ideas.

Hershey’s new Kisses are strawberry ice cream cone flavored, to be more precise. Our friends at POPSUGAR wrote that “[t]he summertime flavor tastes of strawberries and cream with crunchy strawberry cookie bits inside (to represent a cone) and comes wrapped in pink foil adorned in silver ice cream cone polka dots.”

Strawberry ice cream cone Kisses join Hershey’s birthday cake variety as the new confections on the block. Nine-ounce bags sell for about $4.60.

